EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, set to end the third quarter with a substantial loss. German retail sales rose by 0.5% in August as expected. Inflation figures are eyed. GBP/USD is above 1.23, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Analysis: tests weekly S1 at 0.6251 - September 30, 2019
- NZD/USD stays dangerously close to multi-year lows it set at 0.6250 - September 30, 2019
- EUR/NZD Technical Analysis: Will resistance force a sell-off? - September 30, 2019