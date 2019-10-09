EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950 after falling due to growing trade tensions. The US decision to limit visas for Chinese officials weighs on sentiment ahead of Thursday’s talks. The Fed’s meeting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Analysis: waits FOMC meeting minutes - October 9, 2019
- EUR/NZD Trades Within a Descending Triangle - October 9, 2019
- NZD/USD technical analysis: Bulls challenging 0.6330-35 supply zone, weekly tops - October 9, 2019