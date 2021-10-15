NZD/USD appreciates further, nearing 0.7100

The kiwi extends gains beyond 0.7040 to approach 0.7100 area. Risk appetite is supporting the NZD against a weaker USD. NZD/USD: Breach of 0.6980 might send the pair to 0.7400 – Westpac. New Zealand …
