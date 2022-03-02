Tass. NZD/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral-bearish, but if it cannot breach resistance, it would exacerbate a downward move. NZD/USD Technical Outlook: Bearish-harami in the daily chart looms. The New …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD approaches mild resistance around 0.6780-90 on improved market mood as Ukraine-Russia resume talks - March 2, 2022
- NZD/USD approaches mild resistance around 0.6780-90 on improved market mood as Ukraine-Russie resume talks - March 2, 2022
- Taken a GBP/NZD long for a move towards 2.0430 [Video] - March 2, 2022