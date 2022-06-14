NZD/USD bulls are meeting bears in correction attempts. Risk off markets keeps the bird pinned down ahead of the Fed. At 0.6263, NZD/USD remains pressured in Asia as the US dollar refuses to give back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD attempting to correct but bears not throwing in the towel yet - June 13, 2022
- NZD/TWD Historical Data - June 13, 2022
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD slips lower on dour UK GDP data, good sell on rallies - June 13, 2022