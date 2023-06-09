A bounce to the supply zone around 0.6110 has met stiff selling pressure. A bullish breakout may not mean that the kiwi would be out of the woods yet as sellers could be expected around the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD attempts to bounce - June 9, 2023
- Gang members secretly organize the return of stolen works - June 9, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Aims to surpass 0.6100 as street anticipates a neutral Fed policy - June 9, 2023