WTI rallied after the IEA expressed optimism about demand in the second half of the year. While a bearish MA cross on the daily chart suggests a lingering selling pressure, the price seems to have …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD attempts to rebound - May 18, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Rising wedge, 200-HMA probe Kiwi pair’s NZ budget-inspired rise - May 18, 2023
- AUD/NZD forecast after the Australian jobs data and NZ budget - May 18, 2023