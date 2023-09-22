NZD/USD attracts some sellers around 0.5925 amid the Fed’s hawkish stance. New Zealand’s Trade Balance (NZD) dropped to $-2,291M MoM in August versus $-1,107M prior. The higher-for-longer rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD attracts sellers above 0.5900, focus on US PMI data - September 21, 2023
- AUD/NZD slips into new lows, aiming for 1.0800, Aussie manufacturing PMI slides - September 21, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD strongly bearish despite upside attempts - September 21, 2023