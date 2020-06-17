NZD/USD barely moves in response to dovish comments by RBNZ’s Orr. Kiwi could rise if equities maintain the recent uptrend. Gains will likely be muted due to RBNZ’s dovish stance and upbeat US data.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD avoids deeper losses even though RBNZ’s Orr says negative rates still possible - June 16, 2020
- NZD/USD: Depressed under 0.6500 amid risk reset - June 16, 2020
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Correction to 1.0550 still on the table - June 16, 2020