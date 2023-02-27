1946 GMT — The NZD/USD trades at 0.6164 early on Monday, after a U.S. inflation gauge released late last week was stronger than expected. ANZ Bank says U.S. core PCE deflator data are the Fed’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Back Below 0.62 After US Inflation Data Wound Bulls - February 27, 2023
- NZD/USD finds support in 0.6220s amid softer USD, bearish double top threatens - February 25, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD consolidates around 1.7100 , maintains bullish bias - February 24, 2023