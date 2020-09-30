NZD/USD prints mild gains, up for the fourth day as bulls attack the 0.6600 threshold. US dollar weakness pleases Antipodeans ahead of the key data/events. Market sentiment dwindles amid uncertainty …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD battles 0.6600, China PMIs, US presidential debate in focus - September 29, 2020
- NZD/USD: Negative outlook for the kiwi – CIBC - September 29, 2020
- NZD/USD analysis: Could target 200– hour SMA - September 29, 2020