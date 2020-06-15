NZD/USD fails to keep the recovery moves from 0.6405. China’s Industrial Production, Retail Sales came in below market consensus. The market’s risk-tone remains sluggish amid fears of the coronavirus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bears again attack 0.6400 following downbeat China data dump - June 14, 2020
- NZD/USD: Sellers return with risk-aversion, eyes on China data - June 14, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi testing support at 0.6400 area - June 12, 2020