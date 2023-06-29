NZD/USD is trading a touch lower on Thursday as the US dollar continues to make tracks to the upside on yet more positive data this week as an improvement to last week’s. At the time of writing, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bears are vulnerable to a squeeze - June 29, 2023
- FxWirePro:GBP/ NZD consolidating around 2.0800, bias is bullish - June 29, 2023
- Pound to New Zealand Dollar Rally at Risk in Iceberge RBA Rate Decision - June 29, 2023