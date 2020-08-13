NZD/USD: Bears battle 0.6550 ahead of China data dump

China Industrial Production, Retail Sales will offer immediate direction, lockdown related announcements from Auckland will be watched afterward. NZD/USD stays depressed near 0.6545 during the initial …
