Pessimism surrounding global trade, USD strength weigh on NZD/USD prior to the key day. China PMI, ANZ sentiment numbers and the US-China trade talks in the spotlight ahead of the FOMC. NZD/USD keeps …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Bears catch a breath ahead of ANZ data, China PMI - July 30, 2019
- NZD/USD: Key support at 0.6480 still remains some way off – BNZ - July 30, 2019
- NZD/USD struggles near 3-week lows, just above 0.6900 handle post-US data - July 30, 2019