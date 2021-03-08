NZD/USD offers a swift 20-pip drop reaction to please bears with 0.7120 figures during the early Asian session on Tuesday. While downbeat New Zealand (NZ) Manufacturing Sales for the fourth-quarter …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD: Bears keep 0.7100 on radar amid soft NZ data, greenback strength
NZD/USD offers a swift 20-pip drop reaction to please bears with 0.7120 figures during the early Asian session on Tuesday. While downbeat New Zealand (NZ) Manufacturing Sales for the fourth-quarter …