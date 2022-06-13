NZD/USD is in the hands of the bears and 0.6300 is eyed. The Fed is taking the spotlight for the open following last Friday’s data. NZD/USD is down some 0.3% on the day after falling from a high of 0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bears stay the course with break of 0.6300 eyed - June 12, 2022
- NZD lower but some lift on the crosses; NZ rates close at multi-year highs with more upside pressure likely today - June 12, 2022
- Common Sense And International Solidarity Prevail: Ports Of Auckland Abandons Failed Automation Drive - June 12, 2022