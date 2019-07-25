NZD/USD finally stalls where a key level of support and orders are accumulated. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.665 and markets await US advance GDP. In what is now expected to be a quiet session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD bears take a breather at a critical support area
NZD/USD finally stalls where a key level of support and orders are accumulated. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.665 and markets await US advance GDP. In what is now expected to be a quiet session …