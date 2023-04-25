GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and pierced 1.2400 for the first time in the week. The souring market mood on disappointing consumer confidence data from the US provides a boost to the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bears take back control on banking sector concerns - April 25, 2023
- NZD/USD: Curious And Cautious Results Creating Speculation - April 25, 2023
- Pound to New Zealand Dollar Rate Correction Seen Ahead - April 25, 2023