NZD/USD has been chipping away at the downside in Asia, sliding to a fresh session low at the time of writing, down 0.35% on the day so far after dropping from a high of 0.6365. The US Dollar has been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bears taking a bite out of bullish structure - December 19, 2022
- NZD/AUD on Cusp of Good Selling Opportunity, BNZ Says - December 19, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears attempt to take control at a key support structure at 0.6340 - December 19, 2022