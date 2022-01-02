NZD/USD begins 2022 on a back foot below 0.6860 hurdle amid coronavirus fears

NZD/USD pauses three-day uptrend, gaps down to kick-start 2022 trading. Omicron, Fed rate-hike could keep bears hopeful despite late 2021 consolidation. New Zealand reaches 90% vaccination targets but …
