The NZD/USD has remained on the back foot into month and quarter-end, as the USD finds favour, and markets shy away from the Kiwi good news story. Economists at ANZ Bank expect the pair to edge lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Better local equity returns point to kiwi selling in rebalancing flows – ANZ - September 30, 2021
- NZD/USD: Downside momentum remains well in place – UOB - September 30, 2021
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Renewed Selling Pressure Could Drive Kiwi into .6806 - September 30, 2021