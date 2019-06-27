EUR/USD: consolidates recent gains, holds above 200-day SMA The Euro and the US Dollar posted mixed results across the board on Wednesday. The greenback outperformed during the first half of the day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bottomed almost exactly first support at 6605/6595 - June 27, 2019
- NZD Slips As ANZ Survey Shows Business Confidence Hit Again - June 26, 2019
- AUD/NZD technical analysis: 61.8% Fibo. holds the key to 1.0400 - June 26, 2019