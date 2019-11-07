NZD/USD jumped from 50-day MA support on trade optimism. The bounce seems to have stalled near 0.6365. Reports of internal trade-related disagreements in the Trump administration are doing the rounds.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Bounce from 50-day MA stalls near 0.6365 despite hopes of US-China deal - November 7, 2019
- Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) Exchange Rate Falls as Two BoE Policymakers Vote in Favour of Rate Cut - November 7, 2019
- NZD/USD in a neutral state – Westpac - November 7, 2019