NZD/USD has picked bids from around 0.5600 on soaring hawkish RBNZ bets. The RBNZ is expected to escalate its OCR 50 bps consecutively for the fifth time. The gloomy outlook for US ISM PMI data is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bounces from 0.5600 as hawkish RBNZ bets soar, US ISM PMI eyed - October 2, 2022
- AUD, NZD, CNH in Focus as APAC Markets Kick Off Fourth-Quarter Trading Ahead of RBA - October 2, 2022
- Calocurb Seeks $5m Capital Raise To Capture Multi-billion-dollar Opportunity Fighting Obesity - October 2, 2022