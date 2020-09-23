The second wave of coronavirus in Europe takes its toll on the shared currency. Fears of slower growth hit EUR ahead of Markit preliminary PMIs estimates this Wednesday. GBP/USD snaps three-day losing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bounces off four-week low to rise past-0.6600 on RBNZ status-quo - September 22, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis (update): Target acheived to trendline support ahead of RBNZ - September 22, 2020
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears wait for the next high-probability opportunity - September 22, 2020