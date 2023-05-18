NZD/USD struggles to cheer New Zealand’s (NZ) no-frills budget as it stays defensive near 0.6250 during early Thursday, despite recently bouncing off intraday low. The reason could be linked to the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bounces off intraday low to near 0.6250 on New Zealand’s no-frills budget - May 17, 2023
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears attack key support near 1.0630 after Australia employment data, NZ budget - May 17, 2023
- AUD/NZD grinds near mid-1.0600s as Australia employment, New Zealand budget loom - May 17, 2023