The NZD/USD pair drifts lower for the second straight day on Wednesday and drops to its lowest level since March 10 during the early North American session. The pair, meanwhile, react little to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bounces off its lowest level since March amid notable USD supply - April 26, 2023
- NZD/USD fails to jump above the 200-day SMA [Video] - April 26, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar: Investment Banks Chase Weakness - April 26, 2023