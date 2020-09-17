FOMC retracement slide from two-week tops. The USD remained well supported by not so dovish Fed and exerted some heavy pressure. Better-than-expected NZD GDP extended some support to the kiwi and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bounces off multi-day lows, still in the red around 0.6700 mark - September 17, 2020
- NZD/USD clings to the side-lined mood – UOB - September 17, 2020
- Australia dollar off two-week highs, New Zealand dollar weaker ahead of Fed decision - September 17, 2020