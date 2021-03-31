NZD/USD staged a modest bounce from weekly tops amid some USD profit-taking. The upbeat US economic outlook might continue to underpin the USD and cap gains. The US economic data, US President Biden’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD bounces off weekly lows, remains below 0.7000 mark
NZD/USD staged a modest bounce from weekly tops amid some USD profit-taking. The upbeat US economic outlook might continue to underpin the USD and cap gains. The US economic data, US President Biden’s …