NZD/USD managed to recover around 25 pips from weekly lows touched earlier this Thursday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive amid a positive risk tone. The upbeat US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD bounces off weekly lows, still in the red below 0.7000 mark
NZD/USD managed to recover around 25 pips from weekly lows touched earlier this Thursday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive amid a positive risk tone. The upbeat US …