NZD/USD attracted some buying near 0.6735, or a fresh YTD low touched earlier this Tuesday. A positive tone around the equity markets extended some support to the perceived riskier kiwi. COVID-19 woes …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bounces off YTD low, upside potential seems limited ahead of FOMC on Wednesday - December 14, 2021
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD on the back foot as Omicron fears escalate, yields stay pressured - December 13, 2021
- NZD/USD bears in control on covid risk-off sentiment - December 13, 2021