The further breach of 0.7000 leaves NZD/USD at risk of sliding towards 0.6800. Longer term, though, economists at Westpac forecast the kiwi at 0.7500 by mid-year. “The downward correction could extend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD: Break below 0.700 signals a much deeper correction to 0.6800 – Westpac
The further breach of 0.7000 leaves NZD/USD at risk of sliding towards 0.6800. Longer term, though, economists at Westpac forecast the kiwi at 0.7500 by mid-year. “The downward correction could extend …