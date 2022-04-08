NZD/USD: Break below late March lows at 0.6875/62 suggests a corrective move lower – Credit Suisse

NZD/USD has broken short-term support at 0.6876/65, which suggests a corrective move lower. Nonetheless, support at 0.6782/78 is expected to hold, analysts at Credit Suisse report …
