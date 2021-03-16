The NZD/USD pair remains in consolidation mode around 0.7200. Support stays seen at 0.7150. On the flip side, resistance at 0.7240 is the level to watch, per Westpac. “Remains in consolidation mode …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD: Break of 0.7150-0.7240 to determine the next direction – Westpac - March 16, 2021
- NZD/USD continues to push lower, trades around 0.7170 ahead of key US data - March 16, 2021
- NZD/USD trapped within 0.7115-0.7260 – UOB - March 16, 2021