We see price breaking down on New Zealand dollar/U.S. dollar (NZD/USD) currency pair, away from former Wave B high that was found at the 0.7558 level. This strong weakness below the lower channel line suggests a change in trend to be happening. We believe …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Broke Below Trend Line Support On 4-Hour Chart - November 17, 2017
- NZD/USD breaking lower - November 17, 2017
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend-Defining Resistance in Focus - November 17, 2017