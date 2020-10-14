EUR/USD slips towards 1.1700 ahead of speeches by ECB policymakers. Weak inflation and coronavirus concerns undermine the common currency. Sustained risk-off boosts the dollar’s demand and adds to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD breakout trade setup — Strategy for confirmation inside [Video] - October 14, 2020
- AUD/NZD: Buying dips to the September 2020 lows around 1.0730 – Credit Suisse - October 14, 2020
- NZD/USD: On the rise but yet to beat newfound hurdle at 0.6670 - October 13, 2020