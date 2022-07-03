Overnight NZD/USD managed to break crucial horizontal support, triggering a great sell signal. NZD/USD had been in a downtrend for some time, but most recently, it managed to establish concrete …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Breaks Below Crucial Support - July 2, 2022
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD bearish again as upside bias reverses - July 1, 2022
- NZD/USD plummets to two-year low, seems vulnerable below 0.6200 amid stronger USD/risk-off - July 1, 2022