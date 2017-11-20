NZD/USD: broader bear trend intact, eyes for below 0.68 handle

NZD/USD has been stuck in a narrow range at the start of this week although the Kiwi remains on the defensive and the broader factors are driving sentiment, hence the 40 pip loss overnight. NZD/USD consolidated the losses just over the 50% reversal level …
