NZDUSD extended its downside movement from 0.7557 to as low as 0.6780, breaking below an important support level at 0.6817. Further decline would likely be seen over the next several weeks. There is a bearish trend line with resistance at around 0.6930 on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Broke Below Important Support At 0.6817 - November 20, 2017
- NZD/USD on the defensive – ANZ - November 20, 2017
- G10 FX: 3 Factors Driving Risk Into Year-End; Impact On JPY, AUD, NZD – Nomura - November 20, 2017