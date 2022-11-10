Yesterday’s trading saw a high which came within sight of the psychologically important 0.60000 ratio, which the NZD/USD last saw sustained price action for in the second week of September.Reversal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Bullish Momentum Slows After Strong Move Upwards - November 9, 2022
- FxWirePro :GBP/NZD retreats after failing to break 50% fib resistance ,good to sell on rally - November 9, 2022
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Rate: GBP/NZD Softened Amid Concerns Over Inflation Embedded In UK Economy - November 9, 2022