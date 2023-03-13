NZD/USD is a touch off the highs but buoyed by US Dollar softness. US CPI is the next key data event with eyes on the Fed next week. NZD/USD is higher at the start of the week, up some 1.65% at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bulls are in the market ahead of US CPI - March 13, 2023
- Pound to New Zealand Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Supported by Key Averages - March 13, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD stung by fears of U.S. banking contagion, good to sell on rally - March 13, 2023