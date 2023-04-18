NZD/USD bulls are in play and taking on the 0.62 territories as the US dollar tails off. RBNZ and Fed sentiment are at the helm of the moves. NZD/USD is up on the day as the US Dollar slides in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bulls are in the market as US Dollar gives up ground - April 18, 2023
- NZD/USD: Outlook remains mixed near term – UOB - April 18, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: China data led recovery approaches previous support near 0.6200 - April 18, 2023