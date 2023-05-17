NZD/USD bulls remain in control riding the trendline support. A break of the trendline support opens risk of a move lower. NZD/USD was moving higher midweek and reached 0.6273 after climbing from a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bulls hold the baton, for now - May 17, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD beginning to trend lower but hurdle ahead - May 17, 2023
- US PGA Championship Odds: Four Long Shots Who Offer Each-Way Value At Oak Hill - May 17, 2023