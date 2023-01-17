NZD/USD bulls stay the course and target 0.6450s and then 0.6480s. The NZ CPI will be key next week. NZD/USD is creeping higher towards an aforementioned target in prior analysis from earlier in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bulls hunt down the 0.6450s - January 17, 2023
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD climbs higher on upbeat UK pay growth data,good to buy on dips - January 17, 2023
- Illness is what ultimately snared Italy’s top Mafia fugitive - January 17, 2023