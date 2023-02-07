NZD/USD could be headed for a deep bullish correction if they get above 0.6365. If the bulls hold the fort, we will be closing in the green for a second day putting the directional bias in favour of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bulls move in and target a break above 0.6365 - February 7, 2023
- NZD bears retain control - February 7, 2023
- NZD/USD sticks to modest intraday gains above 0.6300 mark, lacks follow-through - February 7, 2023