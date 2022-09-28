NZD/USD bulls move in as US dollar melts from 20-year highs

NZD/USD bulls have moved in as the US dollar sells off into month end. The greenback and US yields were underwater on Wednesday and the high beta currencies took off. NZD/USD rallied on Wednesday …
