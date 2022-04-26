NZD/USD is holding up despite the strength in the US dollar, with the kiwi firm in the session so far. Focus is on the Fed and US data amid Chinese covid risks. At 0.6617, during the time of writing, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bulls move in early doors against a risk-off backdrop - April 25, 2022
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD breaks below 0.66 handle, tests new two-month low - April 25, 2022
- Pound New Zealand Dollar Five-Day Outlook: GBP/NZD Lifted By BoE Optimism - April 25, 2022