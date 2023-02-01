NZD/USD has popped on the back of the market smelling a pivot at the Federal Reserve with the Fed terminal rate has fallen to under 4.9% amid chair Powell’s comments. At the time of writing, NZD/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bulls move in on dovish tilt at the Fed - February 1, 2023
- Pound to New Zealand Dollar Risk Tilting Higher into BoE Decision - February 1, 2023
- FxWirePro: AUD/NZD extends previous session’s gains after poor NZ employment data, eyes 200-DMA - February 1, 2023