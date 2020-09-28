A bout of heavy selling pressure last week saw the NZD/USD currency pair give up it’s September gains and is now flirting with the August lows. From a technical standpoint, the currency pair is inches …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bulls need critical support cluster to hold - September 28, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Runs into 5-day SMA hurdle, bias remains bearish - September 28, 2020
- NZD/USD keeps recovery moves around mid-0.6550s - September 27, 2020